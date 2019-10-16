RIGGINS -- An event to remember… and to do again! This is what the Family Engagement Team at Salmon River Joint School District had in mind when we hosted our first Paint and Sip Night at Salmon River Jr/Sr. High School, Fall of 2018. The Paint and Sip Night was born out of a desire to provide a free, fun, family-friendly event where students, their families, and community stakeholders could come and enjoy creating something together. We believe that everyone wants to feel connected and we believe in creating a place of belonging and connectedness for our students, families, and community members.
Last year, participants enjoyed creating personalized Fall-themed painted canvases with a local artist, Alisha Cereghino, providing our step-by-step instruction. This year, we looked at different ideas and came up with creating family wood signs. We were expecting around 20 families and ended up hosting a total of 39 families! The supplies, along with refreshments of hot chocolate, apple cider, and cookies were provided through Parent Involvement, Safe and Drug Free, and the After-School Kids Inc. (ASK) funds. This event could not have taken place without the help of these organizations.
This event has provided an opportunity for the families of Salmon River to spend quality time together, be creative, and see just how far their imaginations and teamwork can take them. These events are designed to be focused on the process and fellowship rather than the end project. We have focused on improving our school climate and making school a place where stakeholders and students feel welcome and are excited to be. We hope to continue this wonderful event in the spring semester of 2020 and to continue building a positive school climate.
- Elizabeth Galli
