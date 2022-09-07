RIGGINS — Salmon River Joint School District 243 voters said yes to a $495,000 levy Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Patrons voted 222 yes to 146 no, or 60% in favor, of the one-year maintenance and operations levy.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments