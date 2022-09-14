Salmon River Lady Savages/New Meadows Mountaineers volleyball girls have formed one team for this 2022 fall season. All “home” games will be played in New Meadows, except for one more in Riggins on Oct. 1 with Timberline. Home games in New Meadows are Harper, Ore – Sept. 24, Horseshoe Bend – Sept. 28. Away games are Horseshoe Bend – Sept. 14, Cascade – Sept. 20, Garden Valley – Sept. 23.

SRHS football home games are Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. Away games are Notus – Sept. 16, Tri-Valley – Sept. 23, Horseshoe Bend – Sept. 30, Garden Valley – Oct. 21, and First Round 16 – Oct. 28.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments