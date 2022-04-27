RIGGINS — Salmon River Joint School District 243 will bring a $495,000 levy to its patrons May 17. For the first time since deconsolidation from Grangeville’s Joint School District 242 in 2007, levy supporters are facing a group of people who oppose the levy.
“There’s tension in our community right now, and we’re not used to this. Riggins has always been tight-knit and very supportive of the schools,” said SRJSD board trustee Cody Killmar.
Riggins has been able to successfully pass school levies with a wide margin of support for the past 16 years. For years, the district’s levy was set up at $545,000, and last year it was $515,000.
“I’m concerned with new people who have moved in and who have received false information,” said Riggins parent and levy committee member Tracie Pottenger. “I want to be sure everyone has the correct facts.”
On April 20, SRJSD superintendent Jim Doramus wrote an open letter to district patrons addressing an area resident who had sent out information that needed to be clarified.
“First, the amount of money we have in reserve,” the letter reads. “Our auditor recommends keeping a four-to-five-month operating expense in a reserve account.”
Pottenger explained this is a common practice so that in a worst-case scenario, the district would be able to continue to pay its bills.
“This account has approximately $700,000 in it,” she said, going on to explain what the letter from Doramus also states regarding the district’s roofs on all of its buildings. “These all need replacing. It’s been 25 years and some of the reserves will have to go toward that, something the board has known for a few years and has been planning for.”
“We know Mountain View School District just did this for Clearwater Valley High School and will be doing it for Grangeville High School, as well,” Killmar said. “The architecture of the gyms is the same, so we’re most likely looking at somewhere between $350,000 and $450,000.”
The letter from Doramus also addresses the board’s policy (No. 3281) on Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation, which was recently revised.
“This policy aims to provide procedures and guidance that protect all of our students when a transgender student enrolls in our district, nothing more,” the letter said.
Pottenger said she feels the board is doing its best “to protect all the district’s students.”
Killmar added that some older policies had been floating around on both the gender policy and on school library materials.
“I want people to know the best way to read current, up-to-date policies is to go on the district’s website and look under board and policies,” he said.
A controversy had ensued when a couple of library books were deemed as inappropriate by district patrons.
“Every parent has the ability to log in online and see the books their children have checked out,” Killmar stated. “Parents can also view every book in the library — it is 100% open to parents. They get to decide which books they do or do not want their kids to have.” Parents who do not know their login information can talk to the school secretaries for assistance.
Both Killmar and Pottenger agree Riggins’ schools still have “incredible community support.”
“And we want people to have the facts and make their levy choice based on those facts — on the truth,” Pottenger added.
She said the levy money fills in the gaps in many areas, including preschool, kindergarten and sports, as well as in IDLA (Idaho Digital Learning Academy) programs and some state mandates, which are unfunded by the state.
“Riggins has really been a forerunner with what started years ago as the ‘Savage Academy’ with online courses,” she explained. “Our kids are able to enter college having taken many of the required courses, saving families thousands of dollars.”
She said much of the money in the district’s $2.2 million budget is intermixed between federal, state and local funds, “so it’s really difficult to say, ‘this will be cut if the levy doesn’t pass,’ since one program or position may have three different funding sources.”
“There has been a bump in the road, but we are proud of our Riggins schools and know, in the end, the community will support the school district,” Killmar said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.