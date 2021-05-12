RIGGINS — Salmon River school students will soon celebrate the annual Savage Pride Day.
This year, the event is set for Thursday, May 13, at Salmon River High School’s multipurpose room at 2:30 p.m. (mountain time).
The event will include recognizing businesses and individuals who have been instrumental in supporting the schools, to recognize students and their accomplishments, to listen to potential student body speeches and to recognize significant people who have made an impact on the senior class of 2021 throughout the years.
Immediately following the event, a community barbecue will be held at 4 p.m. The evening will end with senior awards from 6 to 7 p.m. Here, seniors will be recognized with a variety of awards, honors and announcements of various scholarships.
All are welcome to join in this celebration.
