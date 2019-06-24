GRANGEVILLE-- Following a nearly three hour special board meeting-- most of it in executive session -- the Mountain View School District 244 board voted unanimously to immediately relieve superintendent Marc Scheibe of his duties.
"This is a unanimous decision through a mutual agreement," board chair Lot Smith announced to a crowd of about 25 people following the call for an out-loud vote.
Trustee Rebeca Warden, after she made the motion to let Scheibe go, added he would receive five months salary and three months medical insurance.
Earlier in the year, the MVSD board voted not to extend Scheibe's contract, which was to run through the 2019-20 school year.
