GRANGEVILLE – There’s a new face for Grangeville music and she has an understanding of small-town programs.
“We had an amazing music director my freshman year of high school, then went through several more through my senior year,” she said. “I know that feeling and I’d like to bring some stability to Grangeville.”
Danica Schmidt is the new Grangeville High School music teacher. She and her husband, Joe, moved to the area three weeks ago.
Schmidt was born and raised on the west side of Wisconsin in Arcadia, the home of Ashley Furniture.
“Because of Ashley Furniture being there, and their support of the arts, I had some great experiences in school,” she said.
Her high school had about 300 students when she graduated, and she was involved in several bands, choirs and musicals.
Following high school, she went on to Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where she majored in music education. She participated in the music program there and graduated in May as a certified K-12 teacher.
Schmidt plays the tuba primarily and will be teaching sixth through 12 grade (which includes private, public and home-schooled students) in band, concert choir, select choir, guitar and the history of rock and roll.
“I’m looking forward to meeting people and growing the program,” she said. “Although I cannot guarantee how long I will be here, I know the hurt it causes when there’s no stability and I would really like to offer that to the students, district and parents.”
Schmidt’s husband works as an accountant for Presnell Gage. The couple came to Grangeville sight unseen.
She had been looking to “move west toward the mountains forever,” but had been thinking Alaska.
“Then I applied for and was hired in Idaho, so here we are,” she smiled.
Schmidt doesn’t plan to change much in the program within the first year, but is interested in getting the marching band back into the Border Days parade.
The couple enjoys the outdoors and putting together puzzles. Schmidt is also an avid crocheting and self-proclaimed “cat lady,” with three fur babies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.