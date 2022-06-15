Grangeville High School
Baggett, Rusty Lance: Tony Haener $500.
Barger, Camden Kay: VFW Auxiliary $1,000; Austin Blackmer Scholarship $1,000; James Graham Webb $8,000; Jennifer Wagner $300; Syringa Auxiliary $1,500; Montana State University $40,000; Oregon Tech’s Winston Purvine Scholarship $40,000; University of Rochester’s George Eastman Young Leaders Scholarship $40,000; Eastern Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange $59,016; Whitworth University Scholarship $110,800; Whitworth Grant $10,400; Campus Housing Grant $12,000; Lewis Clark State College Presidential Scholarship $13,000; Lewis Clark State College Athletic Basketball Scholarship $32,016; TOTAL $369,032 .
Bledsoe, Christa Diane: BV-PEO $1,000; Gary Forsmann/Idaho County Orchestra Scholarship $300; Frederick Douglass and Susan B Anthony Award $40,000; U of I Vandal Merritt $4,000; TOTAL $45,300.
Brandt, Samuel Alexander: Gary Forsmann/Idaho County Orchestra Scholarship $500; GHS Music Department Scholarship: $500; TOTAL $1,000.
Brown, Talia Jaylee: Gary Forsmann/Idaho County Orchestra Scholarship $300; ASU Founders $55,264; ASU Nonresident $62,000; ISU Freshman $16,000; SUU Founders $55,264; UVU Non-Resident Waiver $10,000; TOTAL $198,828.
Click, Jordan Nicole: Boise State University Deans $8,000; Class of 2021 Scholarship $100; TOTAL $8,100.
Dame, Izabella Sophia: SUU Founders Scholarship $55,264; Vandal Summit Award $18,000; TOTAL $73,264.
Dennis, Dalton James: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship $14,000.
Fischer, Laura Jane: Provost Scholarship $6,000.
Forsyth, Ava Sophia: Shearer Scholarship $22,000; PEO AC $350; LCSC Presidential $10,000; Zeigler Education Foundation $1,500; Idaho Opportunity Scholarship $14,000; TOTAL $47,850.
Frei, Caleb James: Bill Eimers $10,000; Austin Blackmer Scholarship $1,000; CHS Primeland $750; St. Mary’s Hospital Scholarship $500; American Legion Post 37 $200; University of Idaho Vandal Pride School $26,000; WSU Western Undergraduate Exchange $44,000; TOTAL $82,450.
Godfrey, Taryn Rose: Idaho County Light & Power Youth Rally $750; Idaho County Fair Round Robin $100; Western Undergraduate Exchange $40,000; Mary’s College of Maryland $60,000; OSU Scholarship $40,000; Northwest Nazarene $20,000; Hawaii Pacific University $60,000; TOTAL $220,850.
Goicoa, Hayli Patricia: Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship$92,000; Idaho Advantage Scholarship $2,935; Montana State University Achievement Scholarship $40,000; Idaho Opportunity Scholarship $14,000; D&D Rhoades Scholarship $7,453; TOTAL $156,388.
Green, Cameran Ann: Jennifer Wagner Scholarship $300; $26,000; TOTAL $26,300.
Johnson, Tate Michael: Lions Club Vo-Tech Scholarship $2,500; LCSC Provost Scholarship $6,000; TOTAL $8,500.
Keeler, Sadie Louise: $1,000.
Lefebvre, Miles Borg: Idaho Forest Group Scholarship $500; Vandal Excellence $12,000; TOTAL $12,500.
Lindsley, Jared Russell: Lions Club Academic Scholarship $2,500; Austin Blackmer Scholarship $1,000; University of Montana Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship $75,552; Montana State Achievement Award $40,000; U of I Merit Scholarship $26,000; BSU Presidential Scholarship $10,000; TOTAL $155,052.
Martin, Maitland Jane: PEO AC $350; U of I Vandal Merit $4,000; TOTAL $4,350.
Pineda, Aliyah Rae: Lelah Layman $500; Grangeville Fire Dept. $500; AC PEO scholarship $350; Chet & Ruth Prall/Eagles $500; CHS Primeland $750; Farm Bureau Insurance Scholarship $2,000; WSU Distinguished Cougar Award/WUE $44,000; 4-H/Roy & Mamie Jones Scholarship $1,000; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship $92,000; TOTAL $141,600.
Poxleitner, Aliyah Janelle: MSU Achievement Award $36,000; National Geographic $100; Blue & Gold $40,000; Cross Charitable Foundation $500; TOTAL $76,600.
Smith, Macy Lyn: CHS Primeland $750; Austin Blackmer Scholarship $1,000; University of Montana Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship $75,552; University of Idaho Klemme Martin Centennial Scholar $1,000; University of Idaho Go Idaho School $26,000; TOTAL $104,302.
Stowell, Levi P: Keeler-Martin Wrestling Scholarship $500; Gary Forsmann/Idaho County Orchestra Scholarship $300; Wesley Academic School $48,000; NNU Access Grant $27,832; NNU Incentive Music School $14,000; TOTAL $90,632.
Vanderwall, Bailey Elizabeth: Jennifer Wagner $300; Austin Blackmer Scholarship $1,000; James Graham Webb $8,000; Lions Club Academic Scholarship $2,500; GEMS PTO Scholarship $250; Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance 75th Anniversary Scholarship $750; American Legion Post 37 $200; University of Montana - Western Undergraduate Exchange $75,552; College of Idaho Presidential Merit Scholar $80,000; College of Idaho Gipson Honors Program $2,500; Boise State University Presidential Scholarship $10,000; Vandal Pride Scholarship $26,000; TOTAL $207,052.
∙
St. John Bosco Academy
COTTONWOOD
Jade Prigge, Valedictorian, High Honors: Drama 4 years, Basketball 4 years, Volleyball 4 years, Academic Bowl 4 years, Student Government 2 years, 80 hours of Apostolic Service Certificate of Appreciation; The Excelsior Award from St. John Bosco Faculty; Cottonwood Lions Club Citizenship Award, with scholarship of $50; Lewis-Clark State College Presidential Scholarship - $2500 (renewable for 4 years), Counselor Leadership Scholarship - $500, High School Leadership Scholarship - $500, Farm Bureau Participation - $100.
Erin Wassmuth, Salutatorian, High Honors: Drama 4 years, Academic Bowl 4 years, Student Government 2 years, Volleyball 1 year, 80 hours of Apostolic Service Certificate of Appreciation; The Patriot Award from St. John Bosco Faculty; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Award - $23,000 (renewable for 4 years), Borromeo Guild Grant - $3477 (renewable for 4 years), Idaho Advantage Award - $2000 (renewable for 4 years), Catholic High School Room Grant - $2633 (renewable for 4 years), Benedictine College St. Benedict Scholarship - $19,000 (renewable for 4 years), Raven Grant - $1121, College of Idaho Presidential Scholarship - $20,000 (renewable for 4 years), Idaho County Farm Bureau Scholarship - $2,000.
Dani Sonnen, High Honors: Drama 4 years, Academic Bowl 4 years, Basketball 3 years, Volleyball 3 years, Student Government 3 years, 80 hours of Apostolic Service Certificate of Appreciation; St. John Bosco Award from St. John Bosco Faculty; Benedictine College Abbott Scholarship - $15,000 (renewable for 4 years), Franciscan University St. Anthony Grant - $7000 (renewable for 4 years), Franciscan Grant - $5000 (renewable for 4 years), Presidential Circle - $4000 (renewable for 4 years), Lewis-Clark State College Presidential Scholarship - $2500 (renewable for 4 years), Idaho County Fair Royalty Scholarship - $450, Idaho County Light and Power Scholarship - $650, Farm Bureau Participation - $100, Idaho Opportunity - $3500 (renewable for 4 years); Idaho Lewis County Cattle Association Scholarship- $1,000.
∙
Salmon River High School
Lilly Fellom: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship.
Avery Jones: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, GD Shearer Scholarship $5,500, RIggins Elementary PTO Scholarship $500, After School Kids Inc. Scholarship $500, Salmon River Booster Club Gold Scholarship $750, Riggins Assembly of God Scholarship: $1,500, Riggins Whitewater Market Scholarship $500, Kantola Scholarship $500, Harper/Ravenscraft Family Scholarship $500.
Garret Shepherd: Salmon River Booster Club Silver Scholarship $500, Salmon River Chamber of Commerce Scholarship $500.
∙
Kamiah High School
Julien Badica – Vandal Merit Scholarship.
Delaney Beckman – BSU Laura Moore Cunningham, Vandal Pride, UI Room Waiver, Idaho Opportunity, St. Mary’s Hospital Employee Engagement, Douglas Warrington Memorial, Idaho Governor’s Cup and Grandpa Bill Smith Scholarships.
Cody Cook – Vandal Excellence and UI Lathen, Cliff and Elsie CNR Scholarships.
Maya Engledow – BSU Laura Moore Cunningham, Vandal Excellence, UI Room Waiver and Kamiah Faculty Scholarships.
Emma Godwin – BSU Laura Moore Cunningham, BSU Presidential, BSU Western Studies-Elmer Keith, Vandal Pride, UI Room Waiver, Idaho Opportunity, College of Idaho Merit, Gonzaga University Dean’s and Gratitude Scholarships.
Cloud Guffey – LCSC Provost, Vandal Merit and Idaho Opportunity Scholarships.
Kolby Hix – Vandal Merit, Julie Fulton Memorial, Carol Ormond and Kamiah Faculty Scholarships.
Kaylee Hunt – LCSC Presidential, Vandal Summit, Idaho Opportunity, David Kludt Natural Resources, Kamiah Faculty, and Idaho School Board Association Scholarships.
Lukas Krogh – BSU Dean’s, Vandal Pride, Idaho Opportunity, University of Montana Academic Achievement, Douglas Warrington Memorial Merit and Kamiah Kiwanis-Dave Kries Scholarships.
Ryan Lockart – Community College of Baltimore County Baseball, LCSC Dean’s, UI Room Waiver, UI Diversity OMA, NNU Academic and MSU Denver Academic Scholarships.
Zayda Loewen – BSU Presidential, ISU Grid, Vandal Pride, Idaho Opportunity, UYLC, Douglas Warrington Memorial Merit, Kamiah Faculty and Spencer Flerchinger Memorial Scholarships.
Emmett Long – ISU Grid, and Vandal Summit Scholarships.
Raina Massey – ISU Grid, LCSC Dean’s and Idaho Opportunity Scholarships.
Kavan Mercer – LCSC Provost; Vandal Excellence; UI Room Waiver; UI Lathen, Cliff and Elsie CNR, Idaho Opportunity, Kamiah Faculty and Advanced Welding and Steel Scholarships.
Alexis Morris – Vandal Merit, UI Room Waiver, Idaho Opportunity, Kamiah Faculty and Wilburn-Strombeck Arts Scholarships.
Lexii Sackett – Idaho Opportunity Scholarship.
Kami Sanders – Vandal Excellence and Idaho Opportunity Scholarships.
Marebeth Stemrich – Elks Foundation and Blue Mountain College Volleyball Scholarships.
Kendrick Wheeler – Rocky Mountain College Merit, Idaho Opportunity, and UI Diversity OMA Scholarships.
Wyatt Wilcox – BSU Presidential, BSU True Blue, Warrior Discovery Day, LCSC Presidential, LCSC High School Leadership, LCSC Robert (Jack) Bowler Endowed, LCSC Counselor Leadership, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Douglas Warrington Memorial Merit, Sylvan Rebekah Lodge, Kamiah Faculty, Spencer Flerchinger Memorial, Anna Belle Carter and Kamiah Kiwanis-Dave Kries Scholarships.
Jack Wilkins – Warrior Discovery Day, Vandal Pride, Idaho Opportunity, Pay It Forward and Grandpa Bill Smith Scholarships.
Haleigh Wyatt – LCSC Provost, Vandal Merit and Idaho Opportunity Scholarships.
AWARDS:
Delaney Beckman — Co-valedictorian; Emma Godwin — Co-valedictorian; Kaylee Hunt – LCSC Associate of Arts (Liberal Arts) recipient; Lukas Krogh – CCI Speer Academic All Star, KLEW TV P1FCU Athlete of the Week and LCSC Associate of Arts (Liberal Arts) recipient; Zayda Loewen – Medical Assistant Certification, Top Female Athlete Award, Salutatorian; Emmett Long – VFW Student of the Year, Kub of the Year; Alexis Morris – Certified Nursing Assistant Certification; Lexi Sackett – Kub of the Year; Kendrick Wheeler – Dave Fallwell Top Football Award, Randy Emmert Top Male Athlete Award; Jack Wilkins – Doug Brown Track Award; Loretta Riener – VFW Teacher of the Year.
*In order to keep this list as brief as possible, the following acronyms were used: BSU – Boise State University; CNR – College of Natural Resources; ISU – Idaho State University; LCSC – Lewis-Clark State College; MSU – Metropolitan State University; NNU – Northwest Nazarene University; OMA – Office of Multicultural Affairs; UI – University of Idaho; UYLC – Upper Youth Leadership Council; VFW – Veterans of Foreign War.
∙
Clearwater Valley High School
KOOSKIA
National Honor Society Members: Gunnar Anderberg; Angel Dominguez; Emma Knapton; Gabriel Kirish; Dylan Pickering; Eden Barger; Joshua Francis; Ridge Shown; Logan Mossman; Ariana Davy.
Valedictorians: Emma Knapton & Cora Maybach-Swift; Salutatorian: Angel Dominguez.
STEM Diploma Graduates: Michael Boren, Angel Dominguez, Ezaak Santamaria, and Kayleigh Tavernier.
KLEW Academic All Star: Angel Dominguez
Shearer Scholarship Recipient ($5,500 per year, renewable up to 4 years): Angel Dominguez
VEST Scholarship Recipients ($1,000 each): Angel Dominguez, Luella Smith
Rebekah Lodge Scholarship Recipient ($2,000 per semester): Gabriel Kirish
Kamiah Kiwanis Scholarship Recipients: Angel Dominguez ($500), Emma Knapton ($1,000)
Bud Springer Award: Angel Dominguez
Ray Bowles Awardees: Dylan Pickering and Kadance Schilling
Opportunity Scholarship Awardees ($3,500 per year renewable for 4 years): Luella Smith, Angel Dominguez and Kadance Schilling.
Karl Olson Scholarship Awardees ($1,000 each): Angel Dominguez and Kadance Schilling
Dylan Pickering is attending at the College of Idaho to play football for them.
Additional for Angel Dominguez: Associated Loggers Association Heartflite Scholarship ($1,000); Vandal Promise Scholarship ($5,000 per year, renewable for 3 years); Vandal Pride New Academic Achievement Award ($960); Make Your Case Scholarship sponsored by 5 Star Forestry ($250).
∙
Prairie High School
COTTONWOOD
Alfrey, Travis Day: ISU Scholarship; Elmer and Myrtle Snodgrass Scholarship; Stephen and Katherine Belko Scholarship; Idaho School Boards Association Scholarship; Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; Carl Gibbs Memorial Scholarship.
Arnzen, Jeffrey Robert: Vandal Summit Award Scholarship.
Chapman, Jack Reed: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; Vandal Excellence Scholarship.
Cronan, Jesse Ryan: LCSC Dean’s Scholarship; Idaho Opportunity Scholarship.
Dinning, Shae Belle: Warrior Discovery Day Scholarship; Presidential Scholarship; Tri-Parish Scholarship; Idaho Opportunity Scholarship.
Duman, Katteri Talitha: PFFP Scholarship; The “Prize”; Citizenship Award.
Everson, Anna Rose: LCSC Dean’s Scholarship; Camas Professional Counseling Scholarship.
Farr, Gracie Nicole: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship.
Forsmann, Laney Vera: Idaho State 4 year Freshman Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Scholarship; St. Mary’s Hospital Employee Scholarship.
Gehring, Jade Ann: LCSC Presidential Scholarship; Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship.
Goeckner, Wade William: LCSC Presidential Scholarship; Clifford and W.E. Johnson Scholarship; High School Leadership Scholarship; Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; Idaho Association of Highway Districts Scholarship; Burt Lute Memorial Scholarship; Logan Lustin Memorial Scholarship.
Hasselstrom, Brody Lee: Eastern Oregon University Athletic Scholarship; Eastern Oregon University Academic Scholarship.
Hibbard, Tayden: Maurice Shinn Sportsmanship Scholarship.
Johnson, Molly Katherine: Idaho High School Rodeo Scholarship.
Jones, Rebecca Yvonne: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, ISU Music Department Scholarship Package.
Key, Mackenzie Lynn: LCSC Dean’s Scholarship; Idaho Opportunity Scholarship.
Klapprich, Olivia Clare: Avista North Idaho 4-H Scholarship; Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; Vandal Excellence Scholarship; Idaho County Fair Princess Scholarship; LC Valley Chamber of Commerce – Agriculture; Voice of Democracy; Cottonwood Saddliers; Vitalant Scholarship; Prairie Booster Club.
Lockett, Delanie Rene’: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; LCSC Presidential Scholarship; Queen of Sports; Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship.
Martinez, Trinity Naomi Lynn: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; Office of Multicultural Affairs Scholarship.
McElroy, Alexander Scott: Vandal Merit Award.
Rambo, Steven Zachary:King of Sports
Rehder, Aliah Marie: Boise State Presidential Scholarship; Boise State Bronco Shop Scholarship; Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship.
Reuter, Zane Eli: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; LCSC Dean’s Scholarship.
Ross, Wyatt Jacob: Dean Scholarship; Prairie Booster Club.
Schumacher, Lane Patrick: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship; Laura Moore Scholarship; True Blue Promise Scholarship; Idaho-Lewis County Cattle Association Scholarship; Travis Uhlenkott Memorial Scholarship.
Schwartz, Evan Michael: Vandal Pride Scholarship; Idaho Power Company Memorial Scholarship; Clearwater Power Scholarship; LC Valley Chamber of Commerce; D & D Rhoades Scholarship; CHS Primeland Scholarship; Camas Professional Counseling Scholarship; Work Ethic Scholarship.
Schwartz, Kyle Joseph: Counselor Leadership Scholarship; High School Leadership Scholarship; Vitalant Blood Drive Scholarship; LCSC Provost Scholarship; Citizenship Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.