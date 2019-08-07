Local school districts are seeking new board trustees for 2020.
*In Cottonwood Joint School District 242, zones 3 and 4 (currently held by Gus Hoene and Tara Klapprich). Call 208-962-3971.
*In Mountain View School District 244, zones 1, 2 and 4 (currently held by Lot Smith, Casey Smith and Mike Dominguez). Call 208-983-0990.
*In Nezperce Joint School District 302, zone 2 (located in Idaho County).
*In Kamiah Joint School District 304, zones 2, 3 and 5 (currently held by Brandaan DeGroot, Damon Keen and Herman Yates).
*In Riggins’ Salmon River Joint School District 243, zones 1, 2 and 3 (currently held by John Pottenger, Eric Hook and Christina Nelson). Call 208-628-3143 or 208-628-3265.
Those within their specified district interested in being a trustee need to pick up a Petition of Candidacy and a Declaration of Candidacy at respective district offices or at the office of the county clerk. All paperwork needs to be filled out and have signatures from five registered voters from the zone in which they are running for. Both documents must be notarized and returned to both offices (no particular order) by Monday, Sept. 2, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.