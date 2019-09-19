Where do local schools fall in academics, achievement and other areas compared to other Idaho public schools? Idaho Education News recently released its EdTrends (trends in Idaho public education) edition 2, which provides a look at public schools across the state of Idaho.
The booklet is divided into several categories including enrollment and demographics, budgets and salaries, student achievement and accountability, and also includes a glossary with definitions and question points.
Enrollment and Demographics
Every region with the exception of region 2 (which includes Idaho County) has grown in enrollment.
In region 2, which encompasses Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties, numbers went from 13,787 students in 2018 (down 115 from the previous year) to 13,613, or down 174 students.
There are 115 school districts in the state which includes 658 traditional schools and 57 public charters. West Ada is Idaho’s largest district with nearly 40,000 students. For comparison, 2017-18 enrollment listed by IdahoEdNews.org, is as follows: Mountain View School District 244: 1,304 students; Cottonwood Joint School District 242: 403; Salmon River Joint School District 243: 113; and Kamiah Joint School District 304: 443.
Budgets and Salaries
In 2017-18, the state had 1,417 administrators with the average salary being $88,867. 2018-19 saw 1,337 administrators with an average salary of $92,362. For teachers, those numbers were 18,068 in 2017-18 with the average salary at $48,113, and 19,630 in 2018-19, with the average salary at $49,740.
The 2019 legislature approved $7.2 million for master teacher premiums. Veteran teachers are eligible for $12,000 in these bonuses.
The highest paid administrator in the state in 2018-19 was Boise’s Don Coberly at $178,256. By comparison, Idaho Governor Brad Little’s salary was $138,302, and state superintendent of education Sherri Ybarra earned $117,556. The highest teacher salary was $76,687 at Liberty Charter School.
In 2018, 96.4 percent of teachers in the state scored as “proficient and distinguished.”
Public education receives 49 percent of the state’s tax collections. That amount jumps to 63 percent when higher education is included. About 64 percent of each public school’s budget goes to salaries and benefits.
Idaho school districts will collect a record $202 million in voter-approved supplemental property tax levies this year. This has nearly doubled in the past decade.
Student Achievement
Three out of four children in kindergarten through grade three are reading at grade level.
About half of Idaho students are proficient in language arts and about 40 percent are proficient in math.
Idaho failed to meet 33 of 34 yearly academic benchmarks under the federal ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act).
Idaho’s graduation rate for 2017 was 79.7 percent, while the U.S. rate was 85 percent. This is determined by the number of students who graduate in four years, divided by the number of students who started ninth grade. For five-year graduation rates, in MVSD 244, the graduation rate is 84.4 percent; in CJSD 242, the rate is 94.6 percent; in SRJSD 243, 100 percent; and in KJSD 304, 75 percent.
Idaho’s go-on rate was 40 percent in 2017, while the U.S. rate was 70 percent. This is the percentage of students entering a post-secondary education program within 12 months of high school graduation.
Accountability
This section deals with each school’s individual “report card” and information can be accessed at https://idahoschools.org.
Some information found here includes the number of students who are from low-income families. For MVSD 244, that is 40 percent. In CJSD 242, 36 percent; in SRJSD 243, 50 percent; and in KJSD 304, 98 percent.
To explore and compare date on all Idaho’s public schools, go to IdahoEdTrends.org. For daily news, go to IdahoEdNews.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.