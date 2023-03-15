MVSD Logo

GRANGEVILLE — Some wording — or a sentence, rather, — in Mountain View School District 244 Policy No. 3500 ruffled some patrons’ feathers, which was shown at the Feb. 16 board meeting.

The meeting starts with public comment, so, though the reading and discussing of policies was on the agenda, it had not yet been discussed when patrons began questioning policy No. 3500 (shown here in sidebar).

