Beyond the Horizon Preschool
GRANGEVILLE — Beyond the Horizon is open for preschool registration for 2023-24.
Preschool hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and those ages 3 and older may attend. Cost is $30 per day plus a $25 field trip fee.
For enrollment registration or other questions, call 208-565-8394.
Clearwater Valley Junior/Senior High School
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School will hold its registration Aug. 21-24.
Monday, Aug. 21, new students can register from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Seventh and eighth-grade students can register that same day from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, seniors are set to register from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and juniors from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, sophomores can register from 8:30 a.m. to noon and freshmen from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
For questions call 208-926-4511.
Monday, Aug. 28, is the first day of school in Mountain View School District 244.
Cornerstone Christian Learning Center
GRANGEVILLE — Cornerstone Christian Learning Center is holding registration for new students on Monday, Aug. 14. Elementary students can register from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the new school building. Preschool, pre-kindergarten, and kindergarten students can register from 2-5 p.m. in their classrooms located downstairs in the Nazarene Church.
Come meet Cornerstones’ new preschool/pre-kindergarten teacher, Alexandra Bowers. Cornerstone will operate a 4- to 5-year-old pre-kindergarten class on Monday/Wednesday/Friday, and if there is enough interest and enrollment, a 3- to 4-year-old preschool class on Tuesday/Thursdays.
Sept. 5 is the first day for kindergarten and elementary students and Sept. 6 for preschool/pre-kindergarten students.
For questions call 208-983-0229.
Grangeville High School
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School registration will be held Aug. 21-24.
Seniors can register Monday, Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m. to noon; juniors can register that same day from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sophomores can register Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8:30 a.m. to noon; freshmen can register that same day from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
New students are invited to come in Wednesday or Thursday, Aug. 23-24, by appointment. Call 208-983-0580. Monday, Aug. 28, is the first day of school in Mountain View School District 244.
Grangeville Elementary Middle School
GRANGEVILLE — Secretaries will be in the office starting Aug. 7 to answer questions and hand out paper enrollment forms. The Teacher Meet and Greet is set for Aug. 23 and will begin at 3 and go until 5 p.m.
Grangeville Head Start
GRANGEVILLE — Lewis Clark Early Childhood Program-Grangeville Head Start is open for enrollment for kids ages 3-5. To apply in person, call 208-901-7934, or go online to www.lcecp.org. Services are also available for children with special needs. Grangeville’s Head Start is located at GEMS.
Kamiah High School
KAMIAH — Kamiah High School will hold its registration Aug. 14-17.
Monday, Aug. 14, is for seniors and juniors; Tuesday, Aug. 15, is for freshmen and sophomores; and Wednesday, Aug. 17, for new students. Times are 8 to 11 am. and noon to 3 p.m. each day.
Monday, Aug. 28, is the first day of school for Kamiah Joint School District 304. For KHS information, call 208-935-4067.
Kamiah Bible Academy
KAMIAH — Kamiah Bible Academy (KBA is open for enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year. KBA is a private Christian school providing Bible-based, integrated curriculum for students K-12. It is affiliated with Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) and has received a status of an “ACE Quality School.”
Students will learn the Bible is the foundational textbook. Core subjects of math, English, social studies, science, literature and word building are also taught. A diagnostic test is administered upon entrance, and a student will be put on an educational plan fit educational needs. KBA uses Kamiah Bible Church facilities located at 521 10th St in Kamiah (10th and Main.) Call 208-935-2100.
Kids Klub Preschool
GRANGEVILLE — Kids Klub Preschool is now enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. A full-day preschool for 3 & 4-year old children on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., September -May. Cost is $220/month. Child must be 3 by Sept. 1, and be fully potty-trained. $30 registration fee. KK is an ICCP provider. For details, call 208-983-2285.
Prairie Junior-Senior High School
COTTONWOOD — School registration for Prairie Junior-Senior High School is set for Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Registration for new and current students is 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New Cottonwood Joint School District students will need their birth certificates and immunization records. For questions, call 208-962-3901.
Prairie Elementary School
COTTONWOOD — Prairie Elementary School will host an open house Monday, Aug. 28. Call 208-962-3521.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, is the first day of school for Cottonwood Joint School District 242.
Riggins Elementary School
RIGGINS — Riggins Elementary School will hold its registration Aug. 9 and 10, starting at 9 a.m.
Riggins Preschool
RIGGINS — Riggins Preschool will hold its open registration Aug. 9 and 10. Call Mrs. Taylor with questions: 208-315-5634. The first day of preschool is Aug. 30.
Salmon River Junior-Senior High School
RIGGINS — Registration for Salmon River Junior-Senior High School is set for today and tomorrow, Aug. 9 and 10, starting at 9 a.m. Call 208-630-6027.
The first day of school for Salmon River Joint School District 243 is Aug. 29.
St. John Bosco Academy
COTTONWOOD — Students new to St. John Bosco Academy can stop by Mondays prior to school start, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first day of school is Sept. 5.
White Bird Christian School
WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Christian School will host a meet and greet to meet the school’s new teacher, Linda Hickman. This is set for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at White Bird Area Recreation District Building (former White Bird School).
For questions and registration information, contact school administrator Gale Gorrod at 208-507-1784.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.