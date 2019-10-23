Prairie, Grangeville and Salmon River high schools have all scheduled assemblies for Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
COTTONWOOD - The Veterans Day assembly at Prairie High School is set for Monday, Nov. 11, 1 to 2 p.m. All are invited.
GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville High School FFA will host the annual Veterans Day assembly Monday, Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m. The public, and all veterans, are encouraged to attend.
RIGGINS - Salmon River High School will present its annual Veterans Day program Monday, Nov. 11, at 10:15 a.m., with a reception for veterans at 9:30 a.m. Quilts of Valor will be given to veterans on this day. The community is invited to attend.
