LINCOLN, Neb. -- Benjamin Craig Seloske of Grangeville was among 1,404 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during winter commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21.
Seloske earned a master of arts from the office of graduate studies.
The December graduates are from 49 countries, 36 states and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
