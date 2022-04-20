GRANGEVILLE — “This class teaches life skills — abilities that can be put to use now and for an entire lifetime,” Mike Johnson said of the Grangeville Elementary Middle School shop class.
Johnson teaches two periods of the class to GEMS’ sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students.
“It’s also great for cross-curriculum,” he said. “The kids use their science and math skills, measuring and cutting, reading and designing, critically thinking about their projects. It’s also very creative.”
On Wednesday, April 6, Jamie Voller from Grangeville Builders delivered a pallet of supplies to the classroom. Thanks to recent grants from Grangeville Community Foundation and Syringa employees’ “Blue Jeans on Friday” group, the shop class received more than $1,200 in products.
“We appreciate the grants and donations and Grangeville Builders for cutting us some great deals,” Johnson said. “Everything will be put to good use.”
Materials included a five-gallon wet/dry shop vacuum, brass hinges, drill bits, sandpaper, saw blades, a jigsaw, latex paint, gloss finish, primer, exterior wood finish and paintbrushes.
Aside from the projects they enjoy working on, Johnson first taught the students machinery and shop safety.
“Safety is foremost, and I’m really proud of all these kids for taking it seriously and being able to work independently on their projects,” he said.
Ellie Kouril was contemplating her design that morning in the shop.
“I’m making a stool, but I’m trying to figure out how to do the sitting surface, so it’s not just a square design, but something different,” she said as she measured and moved pieces of wood.
Callie Weisz had blocked out letters and was busy making a sign for her dad.
“I’m going to use the wood burner after I get the letters put on the board,” she demonstrated with graph and copy paper.
“I’ve had nothing but trouble from the start,” said Grant Green, who was building a box. “I might have to start over because the wood here is warped and it’s just not coming together.”
“I’m making a cutting board that is designed, so it drains liquid,” Addison Beach showed her graph paper designs and her start at laminating the pieces of wood together.
“This is a great class to learn and test their abilities, perhaps a different way,” Johnson said. “It also gives a chance for kids to be successful who may or may not be as successful in other areas such as academics or sports. It’s just a different area in which to shine.”
