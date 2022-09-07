RIGGINS — Salmon River Joint School District 243 has a familiar face at its helm this year, and one that plans to be around for the long haul.
“I’m not going anywhere,” smiled superintendent Trisha Simonson.
Though it’s her first year as superintendent, she has been an educator in the district for years.
Following her high school graduation, Simonson attended cosmetology school, and she and her husband, Grant, later moved to Idaho.
“I fell in love with the state and the people,” she smiled.
In 2000, the Simonsons purchased a cattle ranch in the area and raised their three children — Jordan, Blake and Ryan, all graduates of Salmon River High School — here.
Simonson started out in Head Start and special education as a paraprofessional where she “fell in love with the kids and the job,” she said.
She pursued her teaching degree through Lewis-Clark State College where she became endorsed for special education K-12, as well as an elementary school teacher for K-8. She later attended Kansas University for secondary transition in special education and later received her principal endorsement and then through Northwest Nazarene University her administrative degree as superintendent. She has served in a variety of capacities for all ages throughout the district, including as a teacher and as a principal.
“When [former superintendent] Jim [Doramus] talked to the board about grooming me for the superintendent position, they were very supportive,” she said. “It’s becoming more and more difficult to recruit certain positions as there’s a lot of jobs open and not a lot of people coming out of college to fill them.”
She had worked under Doramus for the past decade, since Riggins deconsolidated from Joint School District 241 (now Mountain View School District 244).
“I saw the district prior to deconsolidation and since, so I’ve been able to experience it at all the various stages, growing pains, successes and challenges,” she said.
This experience as a district employee, as a patron and taxpayer, and as a parent of students in the Riggins schools puts Simonson in a unique position.
“I believe I can see things from a variety of perspectives,” she explained. “We have a good district with great community support that, not unlike other school districts, is facing an assortment of challenges. I can relate as a parent. I can relate as a community member. I can relate as an educator.”
Simonson said she enjoys the four-day school week in Riggins and feels this has been a help in recruiting and retaining good teachers.
“It’s been better for attendance and it’s a good fit for our community as a whole,” she said. “We have great staff who work together for the best for our kids, too, and that’s huge.”
The biggest challenger Simon said she sees for the future of education in Riggins is much the same as it is at any rural school district: funding.
“Passing a levy is so important to provide the best quality of education for our students, and allow them the most opportunities,” she said. “I thank our patrons who have been extremely supportive.”
