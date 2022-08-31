GRANGEVILLE — A familiar face will take the helm of Grangeville Elementary Middle School this year, Mountain View School District 244’s heaviest populated school.
Lee Slichter has been hired as the new GEMS principal, taking the place of Adam Uptmor, who resigned earlier this year to pursue a different career path.
Born in McCall to Jerry and Judy Spickelmire, Slichter is a fifth-generation Idahoan who was raised in Riggins, and also lived at Smith’s Ferry and Cascade. Her family moved to Boise when she was in ninth grade. Following graduation from Capitol High School, she worked at Dairy Queen and then married Todd Slichter a year later.
“If he told the story, he would tell you he walked into school at Riggins when he was in seventh grade, looked at me and said, “I’m going to marry her someday,’” Lee laughed. He wasn’t wrong, and, together they have raised four birth children and two bonus children they claim as their own.
She eventually attended Western Governors University and obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
“I definitely did not start out with the desire to be in education,” she said. “It was the ’80s and Jerry McGuire was saying, ‘show me the money!’”
However, through years of leadership positions, volunteering, church, working and raising her family, she discovered a love of “work of the heart.”
“I had the opportunity to work in children’s theater, and, though that, I stopped thinking, ‘show me the money’ and started thinking, ‘show me the meaning,’” she stated.
She was 40-years-plus when she discovered a quote she had written and tucked in her Bible. It read, “The place God calls you is where your deep gladness meets the world’s deep hunger.” It spoke to her and that afternoon she began to figure out a path toward becoming a teacher.
Living in Grangeville at the time, she began to sub and also served as a special education paraprofessional at GEMS. She did her student teaching at GEMS with mentors Kristin Hauger and Cathryn Bailey.
In 2013, the Slichters moved to North Dakota where Todd was working in the Bakken Oil Fields. There, she taught and continued her schooling. Lee taught fifth grade, as well as working as an instructional coach and an interventionalist during her time in North Dakota.
“I had many wonderful opportunities to be mentored, as well as to continue learning through conferences and various programs,” she said. “But we had come to the conclusion it was time to come home.”
The Slichters maintained their home in Grangeville and are happy to be back to their “little house on the prairie,” Lee said. Todd recently purchased his own sawmill and will be starting a timber frame cabin kit business.
Although she had been prepared to apply for a teaching position at GEMS, the principal position became vacant, and she applied for it.
“My initial master’s degree was in curriculum and instruction because I am passionate about teaching and learning,” she said.
Though she had been unsure at one time about wanting to be a principal and what she assumed was “stacks of paperwork and grumpy people in the office,” she had her mind changed.
“I had a dear friend who was my school principal and mentor in North Dakota, and I saw firsthand what a difference she made,” Lee emphasized. “I saw what it was like when someone nurtures, values and reaffirms you. Because of her, the staff was invested.”
That example is part of what Lee hopes to bring to the table at GEMS.
“I definitely hope to stabilize our staff retention,” she said, adding that, besides her, there are 20 new paraprofessionals and teachers at GEMS this year.
Her hope, she said, is to do all the good she can, in all the ways she can, for all the people she can.
“That looks like showing up every day and doing this work intentionally and with a sense of responsibility, knowing that my decisions and my leadership affect other people,” she stated.
She said she has the benefit of a good administrative team at GEMS and is honored by the confidence placed on her.
“With all of the contagious things going around, I hope my commitment to teaching and learning and my confidence that we can do hard things will be contagious for our students and staff,” she said.
