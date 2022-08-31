Lee Slichter photo

Lee Slichter is the new principal for the 2022-23 school year at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — A familiar face will take the helm of Grangeville Elementary Middle School this year, Mountain View School District 244’s heaviest populated school.

Lee Slichter has been hired as the new GEMS principal, taking the place of Adam Uptmor, who resigned earlier this year to pursue a different career path.

