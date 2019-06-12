Sts. Peter & Paul School announced its fourth-quarter Honor Roll for the 2018-2019 school year.
Third Grade: Malcolm Beckman, Clayton Black, Easton Hammatt, Kade Hanson, Joseph Jessup, Zachary Murdock**, Aubrey Schaff**, Maylee Wasem;
Fourth Grade: Gavin Blewett, Alli Bransford**, Vade Holes, Callie Howe**, Kalli Klement, Mikaela Klement, Elijah Miller**, Mirella Perez**, Alejandro Pineda**, Gage Smith**;
Fifth Grade: Amaya Hammatt, Dylan Miller**, Madison Pardue**, Kaden Schaff**, Ila Wilkinson**, Riley Wimer, Ruby Young**;
Sixth Grade: Claire Frei, Hannah Frei, Parker Garman, Cressis Holes, Siena Wagner, Tucker Young**;
Seventh Grade: Jack Bransford, Aaron Forsmann, Ray Holes, Dustin Kaschmitter, Cody Klement, Sam Lindsley, Abe Wilkinson;
Eighth Grade: Gabe Ackerman, Elizabeth Frei**
(**denotes all A’s)
