GRANGEVILLE — Earlier last month, the Sts. Peter and Paul School board and Father Anthony voted unanimously to keep the five-day school week for 2022-23
The school board feels the five-day week most matches the school’s mission of “providing an excellent Christ-centered Catholic education.”
Survey results were nearly evenly split between the two options, SPPS Principal Mahoney said in a school newsletter.
