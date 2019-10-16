In the summer of 2021, Salmon River High School students have the opportunity to tour Europe, including the Netherlands, Belgium, France and England.
An informational meeting to discuss the day-to-day itinerary, travel logistics, affordable payment options, and how to earn academic credit is set for 7-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at SRHS in Ashley Mayes’ classroom.
Contact Mayes, mayesa@jsd243.org or Andrea Hale, halea@jsd243.org or call 208-630-6025, ext 5117.
