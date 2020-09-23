RIGGINS – Salmon River Joint School District 244 told patrons in a Sept. 16 letter that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
“While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family,” superintendent Jim Doramus said.
The letter stated that, after conversations with the North Central District Health Department, the feeling was there was minimal risk to students and staff.
Due to this conversation, no adjustments will be made to regular district operations.
Doramus reminded everyone to remain vigilant in hand washing and sanitizing as well as staying home when ill, physical distancing and wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible.
“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members,” Doramus said. “It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reaction of adults when facing difficult circumstances.”
