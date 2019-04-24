COTTONWOOD – A king, a queen, a princess and a story of unconditional love. Enter fairies, an evil sorceress and true love.
“An Adaptation of Sleeping Beauty” will be presented Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 25, 26 and 27, 7 p.m. each night, with a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. St. John Bosco (Summit) Academy’s drama team will perform the play in the school’s gymnasium, 122 Substation Road.
“Gina Lustig wrote this adaptation, and it’s really fun,” explained director Michael Rehder. Gina is the mother of senior Taylor Lustig, who plays a fairy in the play. Taylor and fellow senior Kayla Rehder, who plays Maleficent, has been in drama all four years of high school.
Michael is a 2012 graduate of Summit Academy (which is in the process of changing its name to St. John Bosco Academy).
“I love this school and the students, and I love drama,” Michael said. “I really just wanted to continue to be involved and also spend time with my sister, Kayla, during her senior year.”
Michael spent his school years acting in the school’s plays and has also helped each year in some capacity since he graduated. He currently manages The Habit coffee shop, but carved out time to direct the 2019 play.
“The costumes are all homemade by my fellow graduate from the class of 2012, Courtney Schwartz,” Michael said. “I’m really excited for the community to come out and support the kids and see this play.”
Michael warned some scenes may be scary for young children.
