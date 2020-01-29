GRANGEVILLE – It was business as usual for Mountain View School District 244 at its Jan. 21 board meeting – until the final five minutes of the 90-minute gathering.
Patron Norma Staaf of Harpster spoke at the end of the meeting during the public comment section. Staaf ran against incumbent trustee Casey Smith of Clearwater and narrowly lost, 286-282.
“I am hopeful regarding this year’s board,” Staaf started. Staaf lined out the code of ethics trustees sign was not followed by a member of the board in the previous year. She did not mention a name; however, she listed some of the areas where she felt the trustee did not follow the code.
Staaf stated the trustee in question placed a negative ad in the newspaper.
“That’s it, sorry, your time is up,” trustee Casey Smith called out as a timer rang. “You got your three minutes.”
“Go ahead, continue,” newly elected board chair Rebecca Warden told Staaf.
“The board sets the tone for everyone else at the meetings,” Staaf continued. “If one member is allowed to interrupt ….”
“You are out of order!” hollered Smith.
“No, Casey, you are out of order,” Warden said. “It is not appropriate for you to engage someone addressing the board during the public session.”
Staaf continued, saying she hopes the board does a better job of policing itself this year. Her comments were met with applause from the audience of about 20.
Following this, when Warden called for a vote for executive session, Smith refused to answer following several attempts to ask him for his oral vote.
When the code of ethics came through for Smith to sign, as each other board member signed, he asked for more time to look it over. As of press time, he has yet to sign it.
In other news, Warden was elected as chair of the board with Brad Lutz elected as vice chair. MVSD 244 business manager Becky Hogg was chosen as board clerk and treasurer.
Acting superintendent Woody Woodford went over a proposed 2020-21 school calendar with the board. This calendar has school beginning Aug. 26 and ending May 26 with graduation set for May 28. Thanksgiving break would be Nov. 25-27, Christmas break Dec. 21-Jan. 1., and spring break March 29-April 2.
This calendar has a total of 167 instruction days and 979 hours of students.
Trustees questioned ending the semester prior to Christmas, which was accomplished last year; however, Woodford said this was not feasible for the coming year. The board agreed they would like to adopt calendars for two years, if possible.
“I would like to see a more structured way to involve the community in looking at the calendar,” trustee Brad Lutz said. “I know we cannot please everyone, but I would like to see what more a cross-section of the community thinks.”
Woodford will continue to gather information and bring the calendar back to the February meeting.
Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools principal Joe Rodriguez reported the CV bathroom stalls have all been given an update.
“Upriver Clearwater Youth Leadership provided a grant that made it able to add full-length posters with positive sayings on the stalls,” he said.
Clearwater Valley High School Principal Heather Becker reported 12 CV students qualified in 24 different areas for state BPA, including two first and two second-places.
She said student Page Hill qualified for Idaho State Honor Choir and will be attending this event at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
“Also, for the first time in more than 20 years, we have kids – 14 – attending Idaho Youth Legislature,” she added.
Grangeville High School Principal Randall Miskin said 80 GHS students recently spent time at Idaho Forest Group where they were divided into various job interest groups and were able to learn more about those careers.
“Some of those students will be applying for internships at the mill,” he said, adding that he has been contacted by other local businesses who would like to do the same type of program.
Grangeville Elementary Middle School Principal Adam Uptmor told the board his staff will be meeting with Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew to go over school safety procedures. He also mentioned Missoula Children’s Theater will be at GEMS Feb. 10-14.
Director of Curriculum and Supervision Cody Weddle reported the district special education team had its yearly review and for the sixth year they were deemed compliant with no changes required.
Maintenance person Ty Reuter said new stalls for GHS bathrooms have arrived and will be installed as soon as possible to replace the broken down and rusty stalls currently in place.
