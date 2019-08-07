HARPSTER -- Harpster area freelance writer and Kamiah schools substitute teacher Norma Staaf has filed to run for Mountain View School Board Trustee, zone 2 in the November 2019 election.
The last day to file a petition of candidacy for the fall election is Sept. 2.
According to her campaign release, she feels the board would benefit from some new energy and different perspectives, and believes she has the skills and temperament to be an effective board member.
According to Staaf, in her 30-plus years working for the U.S. Forest Service, she has discussed controversial land management topics with people representing a wide array of opinions; and she has learned to listen respectfully even when she disagrees. She has lived in rural Idaho, first in Salmon and most recently in Harpster for most of her adult life, and stated she understands the concept of public service and being accountable to the taxpayers.
She and her husband, Nick Hazelbaker, who grew up in Grangeville, moved to the Harpster area in 2012, purchasing a homestead property that had been in Nick’s family (Kidders) since the 1930s. They manage natural resources on their land, primarily timber, grasslands and fruit trees. Four generations of their family live in the area including three students in Grangeville schools.
In addition to enjoying substitute teaching in the Kamiah schools, Staaf said she supports area youth in a variety of ways. She highlights local students and school events in her weekly Clearwater Valley column in the Idaho county Free Press. She has helped with Upriver Youth Leadership council events, library summer reading and supported Clearwater Valley’s Vest Fest event to raise money for added supplies and equipment for CV schools.
Staaf has served on boards of directors for several non-profits, including as president of the Salmon Arts Council.
