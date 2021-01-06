Though dressed in the stern and combative style lawyers put on for judges, in practice, a statewide change of plan signed off last week clears the way for games to continue and for more people to watch their sons and daughters play ball, despite the pandemic which continues to ravage Idaho, the country and much of the world.
Gov. Brad Little signed off last Wednesday, Dec. 30, on changes to the Idaho Rebounds “Stage 2” order he issued in November in response to bad signs for public health, which included patients being diverted from some hospitals. Citing 32.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population across Idaho’s health districts and upwards of 45 covid-positive patients being admitted each day to hospitals in Idaho, the governor maintained much of the language in his Nov. 14 order.
Under that original “Stage 2” order, gatherings of more than 10 people were prohibited, but several exemptions were made, including for students to be taught in classrooms and for school sports and such to continue in the gyms and the halls. Among his Dec. 30 changes, Gov. Little added an exemption for “attendance by non-participants at extra-curricular activities” — with an important caveat. The attendance exemption applies “if the activity complies with a plan administered and enforced by the Idaho State Board of Education.”
The plan for sports — which can be read in full online at rebound.idaho.gov — spells out school requirements, limitations on gatherings, health and safety measures, adherence to the athletic guidelines and consequences of non-compliance.
If a school goes through with the requirements, the limitation on gatherings would be two spectators per student athlete for both home and away teams. This caps participant rosters at 13 for each freshmen, JV and varsity basketball team, with a total number not to exceed 40 participants. It caps cheer rosters at six JV and six varsity participants, and caps wrestling rosters at 15 JV and 15 varsity participants. It also allows for coaches and up to 15 other essential personnel. For basketball, with JV teams and crowds being kept separate from the varsities and with the gym being cleared between games, the upper limit pencils to about 90 people in the gym at a time. In practice, basketball roster totals in Idaho County are smaller than elsewhere, implying about 50 in the building for each game, including players and essential personnel. The numbers that follow from the Dec. 30 order approximately double the number most area schools had allowed for basketball games under the Nov. 14 order.
The maximum is potentially larger for wrestling meets of up to four teams; spectators are not allowed at wrestling tournaments under the Dec. 30 order.
Whether schools will comply with the order is unclear. Last month, Salmon River and Clearwater Valley basketball teams played in front of perhaps the largest crowd seen in Idaho County this winter, with SRHS distributing notice at the gate that those who entered violated the governor’s original Stage 2 order, which “may constitute a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment or both pursuant to Idaho Code.”
“You know and understand the medical risks you take by entering our facility and will not hold the Salmon River School District 243 responsible for contracting any and all diseases,” the notice reads on.
Whether such a waiver would hold up in a court is unclear.
So was the question noted in the Dec. 24 Cottonwood Chronicle report on that district’s December school board meeting: Who is going to enforce the penalties?
The governor’s Dec. 30 modification left unchanged language that “requests that the Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police in the State of Idaho and Idaho State Police educate the public about this order and ensure compliance with this order.”
But the plan document points to a different answer, as it calls for school board chairs and superintendents to sign and deliver an “assurance agreement” by Jan. 15, which includes signing on to the state board of education’s Dec. 10 compliance resolution. A district choosing not to sign “will need to follow all Stage 2 requirements of less than 10 people.”
The plan document also spells out a three-strikes set of consequences, which would follow a complaint for non-compliance filed only by a coach, athletic director or administrator for a team competing in an event. Strike one: the state board gives written warning. Strike two: A school found in non-compliance will forfeit that event. Strike three: A school found in non-compliance will forfeit all future athletic events for that sport for the winter season. “Widespread non-compliance with this plan will lead to this exemption being revoked in the order,” the plan states, which would put all athletics and extracurricular events back under the gathering limitation.
Meanwhile, following three weeks of lower case counts, 19 new covid cases were listed in Idaho County Monday, Jan. 4, keeping the number of active cases here at more than 200, which would be about half the number the county had on Dec. 8. The local public health district lists 1,068 coronavirus cases here in all, with 839 recovered and 215 open cases, with 14 deaths.
