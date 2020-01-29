Third grade: Maggie Black, Capri Hagen*, Harlee Hansen*, Colt Schoo, Cole Sonnen, Haidyn Wolter.
Fourth grade: Malcolm Beckman, Clayton Black, Easton Hammatt, Kade Hanson, Joe Jessup, Zachary Murdock*, Aubrey Schaff*, Maylee Wasem.
Fifth grade: Gavin Blewett, Alli Bransford*, Callie Howe, Mikaela Klement, Elijah Miller, Mirella Perez*, Alejandro Pineda, Gage Smith*.
Sixth grade: Amaya Hammatt, Dylan Miller*, Madison Pardue*, Kaden Schaff*, Ila Wilkinson*, Riley Wimer, Ruby Young*.
Seventh grade: Claire Frei, Parker Garman, Cressis Holes, Siena Wagner.
Eighth grade: Jack Bransford*, Ray Holes*, Dustin Kaschmitter*, Cody Klement, Sam Lindsley*, Abe Wilkinson.
*All As
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.