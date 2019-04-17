GRANGEVILLE -- The 4th and 5th grade students at Grangeville Elementary Middle School will be performing the musical, "The Adventures of Lewis and Clark," on three different days by three different casts. The public is encouraged to come in and see these performances. Tuesday, April 23, (Vanderwall/Bush), Wednesday, April 24, (Bearden/VanGunten) or Thursday, April 25, (Wisdom/Schumacher). All shows start at 1:45 in the multipurpose room.
