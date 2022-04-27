BOISE — Thirteen students from Clearwater Valley and Grangeville high schools recently made the trip to Boise to represent their respective schools at the state HOSA (which now stands for Future Health Professionals) competition.
“I’m so proud of these kids for everything they have accomplished,” said Mountain View School District 244 nurse and HOSA advisor Tracy Baune.
The state conference was held April 13-15.
“It was so fun for everyone to be able to compete face-to-face this year,” following the pandemic years of not having conferences and having to do some activities online, Baune said. “Our local students did an amazing job. Seven of our 13 students medaled. I am beyond proud of these kids this year.”
Students who medaled will have an opportunity to compete in the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tenn., June 22-25.
Students who medaled are Diego Ramirez - GHS - 3rd in Pharmacy Science; Wyatt Anderberg - CVHS - 3rd in Research Persuasive Writing and Speaking; Camden Barger - GHS - 2nd in Dental Terminology; Luna McCusker - CVHS - 1st in Cultural Diversities in the Healthcare; Angel Dominguez - CVHS - 1st in Job Seeking Skills; Gunner Anderberg - CVHS - 2nd in Job Seeking Skills; and Carson Warren - GHS - 3rd in Family Medicine Physician. Those who also “made it to the stage” in the Top 10 were Laura Fischer, 7th place, Nursing Assistance; Bailey Vanderwall, 7th place, Nutrition; Fischer and Aliyah Poxleitner, 8th place, Forensic Science; Angel Dominguez and Gunner Anderberg, 9th place, Emergency Medical Technician; and Halle Told, 10th place, Veterinary Science. Also attending the state competition were Emmie Told and Eliana Edwards.
Adult chaperones were Charity Ruhnke, Katie Told and Megan Warren.
“It was wonderful to have such a great support team helping out,” Baune added.
