Seniors are presented with recognition for sports and academic achievements during their high school years at Summit Academy. Scholarships are announced as well.
Taylor Lustig: Valedictorian, High Honors, Drama 4 years, Volleyball 4 years, Student Government 4 years, Academic Bowl 4 years, Basketball 3 years, 80 hours Apostolic hours,
Provost Scholarship: $8,000 Renewable, Faith Grant: $5,000 Renewable, Faith Grant: $3,000 Renewable, Youth Conference Scholarship: $2,000, Voice of Democracy Scholarship: $600,
Idaho County Farm Bureau, $2,000;
Kayla Rehder: Salutatorian, Honors, Drama 4 years, Volleyball 4 years, Student Government 2 years, Academic Bowl 4 years, 80 hours Apostolic hours;
Teliana Martinez: Drama 1 year, Volleyball 1 year, Soccer 1 year, Softball 1 year, 20 hours Apostolic Hours, Dean Scholarship from LCSC for $1,000;
After the individual awards, then the prestigious Graduation Awards are presented. These are voted on by the faculty and staff.
The St. John Bosco Award
To the senior who is always pleasant, in both good times and bad. This individual always has a smile on his/her face and has good words for all occasions. This person has a constant pleasant nature. This person reaches out to fellow students, teachers, and the general community to meet the needs of others and to make everyone feel welcome. This is the senior who displays the best overall attitude.
The St. John Bosco Award goes to: Teliana Martinez
The Patriot Award
To the senior we can always rely on to work hard in all academic areas. This senior has improved throughout the years due to his/her effort and determination. This person can be found very graciously volunteering to help out in many ways. His/her strong work ethic is a great example for all students.
The Patriot Award goes to: Kayla Rehder
The Excelsior Award
To the overall senior student who has grown in all four areas of formation we stress. This student is the most balanced intellectually, spiritually, apostolically, and humanly. For the class of 2018, this senior sums up the “Excelsior” spirit of Summit in all he/she does. This senior deserves the highest honor overall.
The Excelsior Award goes to: Taylor Lustig
