GRANGEVILLE —“It’s time to call a ‘cease fire,’ Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said at the June 21 budget hearing and board meeting.
“I’ve been here almost a year,” Fiske reflected. “I’m asking myself, what is our plan? What do we want? We’re eating our own. The newspaper loves us. It’s a circus.”
“When are we going to start working together? We have some big hurdles ahead of us,” he stated.
The audience numbered more than 40, and a public input session brought in several to speak, mainly on behalf of trustee Casey Smith and against levies. Smith has been outspoken regarding the levy, campaigning against it.
When all other board members signed the Idaho State School Board code of ethics for MVSD, Smith declined, as he again does not agree with the code requiring one mind once decisions are made through a board majority vote.
“I think this goes against my constitutional rights,” he said.
“The emotion in this room is palpable. At times, people have been condescending and there has been a lot of bullying going on,” said patron Bonnie Majors. “A person who does not align himself with others should not be shamed. A pack came at him [Smith].”
Majors went on to reject what Fiske and business manager Becky Hogg stated earlier in the meeting, that levies are the funding model the state has left for school districts to utilize.
“The funding models for schools is not levies,” she said. “School funding is the responsibility of the State of Idaho. We aren’t saying no to taxes, we are saying, ‘no more taxes.’ You may be in a bit of a bubble.”
Majors said she has lived three miles from Kamiah, in MVSD 244, for more than 30 years and raised six children.
“Why does the burden continue to be placed on the back of the property owner? Go to Boise and demand the funds, not to the voting public,” she stated.
Patron Audra Wilson stated she was “embarrassed by the treatment of Casey Smith.”
“I’ve lived here 25 years and raised 10 children, and mostly homeschooled,” she said. “I have grandchildren in public school and my heart aches for them.”
She said Smith may have been the point man for levy information for many, but noted than more than 1,000 voters agreed with him.
Patron John Silveria of Grangeville cited the State of Idaho Constitution, saying it is the legislative duty of the state to fund schools.
“Go to the state and make them pay the bill, and if they don’t, close the schools down,” he added. He said he has lived in this area 25 years and when he moved here there were no levies.
(Reporter’s note: A look back in newspaper archives shows Grangeville Joint School District 241 — now MVSD 244 — has had levies at least since 1994).
“I’m floored the state could mandate certain things and not fund it,” he said.
Patron Jenny Keyser of the Clearwater Valley area said, “Looking at the budget, I am just shocked,” that schools cannot run on what is provided. I don’t think it’s fair for property owners to bear the brunt – this is taxation without equal representation. I find it reprehensible the board had [previously] voted to re-run the levy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.