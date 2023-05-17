GRANGEVILLE — A survey regarding possible deconsolidation for Mountain View School District 244 will be online through May 19.
The simple, four-question survey is a starting point for the board of trustees to ascertain what the community desires for its district.
The four-question survey asks, “Would you support the deconsolidation of Mt. View School District?” and “If you are an Elk City resident, which school district would you choose to be part of?” with two answers: Grangeville or Kooskia.
The survey comes after more than a year of conversations about splitting the communities of Kooskia and Grangeville within the district, largely due to the fact Kooskia patrons have not supported levies.
“Maybe it’s time, I don’t know,” questioned Superintendent Steve Higgins at a board meeting earlier this year. “What we can do is start by asking our communities what they want.”
The following financial information was provided in a board packet in May:
• How much is spent per student? (For the 2022-23 school year, through April 30).
∙Average districtwide: $10,207.12
∙Grangeville student: $7,570.94
∙Elk City student: $16,564.77
∙Clearwater Valley student: $10,758.61
• Average administrator’s salary: $99,401.04
• Average certified teacher’s salary: $52,175.63
• Ratio of administrators to teachers and students:
∙Districtwide: 13.26 students to one teacher; 16.4 teachers to one administrator; 217.4 students to one administrator.
∙CV and Elk City: 10.16 students to one teacher; 12.2 teachers to one administrator; 124 students to one administrator.
∙Grangeville: 15.09 students to one teacher; 20.6 teachers to one administrator; 310.8 students to one administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.