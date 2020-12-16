GRANGEVILLE — With questions still in the air for 2020-21, and after only 20 minutes of discussion, mostly aimed at contract language, the Dec. 9 Mountain View School District 244-Central Idaho Education Association (MVSD and CIEA) meeting ended abruptly.
“I think it’s time for our team to talk with our legal counsel, and we will get back to you after the first of the year,” CIEA president Katrena Hauger said. Hauger was elected president earlier this year when former president and Clearwater Valley teacher Char McKinney took a job out of state.
MVSD superintendent Todd Fiske asked if there was anything Hauger could share.
“Are you thinking lawsuit? Is there something that isn’t right you could tell us?” he asked.
“I just feel we have to continue talking to our legal counsel, and keep them informed,” about what is going on, she answered.
The previous meeting in November held several disagreements on language, actions and the salary allocation model.
Hauger called for the insurance fund to be re-established and money to be used to help fund dependent premiums, which were cut for 2020-21.
“Again, you closed that account without bringing that information to us in negotiations, and our stance is that a breach of contracted occurred,” she reiterated what was also stated at the October meeting.
The two negotiating teams discussed the pay allocation schedule, disagreeing there are misplaced personnel.
“To my knowledge, everyone is placed on the state schedule as they should be,” MVSD trustee Melisa Kaschmitter said.
CIEA team member Joe Tosten said this is an age-old battle because the [former] salary schedule was taken away and replaced by the state allocation model.
“For example, [regarding misplaced personnel], my wife has been working for the district for more than 30 years [as a speech-language pathologist] and is only listed as a P-5,” Tosten said, on a scale that goes up to P-10.
Several employees were grandfathered in at certain places several years ago; Hauger said his was a temporary fix at the time and was meant to be revisited and settled at a later time.
Tosten said these placements — at least 12 — are a “bad fit.”
“This has created a lot of shockwaves throughout the district,” he said.
“We understand there will always be a [top] line [for salaries],” CIEA team member Amanda Bush said. “The problem is, when you took out dependent health insurance coverage, you took $7,000 of the top salary of $52,000, bringing it down to $45,000. We are not competitive as a district at $45,000,” as a top salary. “It is difficult to get quality educators for that, and we have seen this as we have so many alternative certifications right now.” Bush referred to the district hiring many teachers who are not yet fully credentialed.
Tosten said the district has seen a ripple effect with the mass exodus of educators this year.
“I believe teachers are very adaptable, but it’s more the hardline decisions by this board,” that speak volumes, he emphasized. “If you look at the district like a business model, there is something very wrong when the business suddenly loses 30 employees. It’s not best for the teachers, the students, the schools or the communities.”
Kaschmitter said, in looking at the district as a business, that any business that loses 30 percent of its revenue would stand to reason to lose 30 percent of its staff, as well.
“And we’ve done what we have been able to in order to retain staff. I don’t like it, but there is no way to lose 30 percent of your income and not have an impact on employees,” she said.
Negotiations are scheduled to continue Jan. 6, 2021, 5:30 p.m., at the MVSD district office.
