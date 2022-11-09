Andy Jones retirement open house was held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Kamiah Bus Barn, which included a plaque of recognition and also a signed football from the Kamiah Football Team. Jones worked for Kamiah Joint School District 304 for 23 years, starting in November 1999.
