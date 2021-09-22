Three candidates have filed to run for the Zone 5 (Ferdinand) position on the Cottonwood Joint School District 242 board: incumbent Patricia “Pat” R. Alfrey, Casey Forsmann and Justyn Hanson.
The election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2. Candidates provided answers to a few questions so readers can get to know them and make their voting choices.
∙
Incumbent Pat Alfrey has resided in Ferdinand, Zone 5, since 2003. She is a 1981 Prairie High School graduate who moved away for 20 years, and came back in 2003. She is employed by Daren Fales Law Offices, PLLC, since 2004, as his office assistant.
“I have been a trustee for the district since May of 2009,” Alfrey said. “I offer 12-plus years of training and knowledge of school board operations.”
Alfrey said she “loves the camaraderie among the administration, trustees, and all employees of District 242, in that we are all working for the betterment of our schools and the success of our students.”
“I also believe wholeheartedly in our communities — Ferdinand, Cottonwood, Greencreek, and Keuterville — and with their continued support of our schools and children, anything is possible. I could write pages of the pride I have for this district,” Alfrey stated.
She said one of the biggest challenges she sees facing the district is keeping its students in school in a healthy and happy learning environment, especially during the pandemic.
“This topic is reviewed at every board meeting, and our unanimous decision is to always keep our children safely in school with in-classroom learning,” she said.
“We have topnotch administration and staff who work hard and continue educating themselves to give our children the best opportunities to succeed in school, careers, and life,” Alfrey emphasized. “We have the support of our communities who are a huge part of this success. Therefore, any challenges are overcome by the remarkable support of our communities and dedicated members of our district.”
“Can you tell I’m a true Pirate fan?” Alfrey laughed. “It’s been an honor being part of this district, not only as a parent, but especially as a trustee for the Ferdinand zone. In 2016, I handed my daughter, Lauren, her high school diploma, and it was the second most incredible thing I had done as a parent, for my daughter. My son, Travis, graduates this spring, and I would love the opportunity, once again, to experience this incredible euphoria. Thank you for your support for the past 12 years.”
∙
Casey Forsmann lives in between the towns of Ferdinand and Cottonwood, representing Zone 5. He was born and raised in Cottonwood, and has lived in Idaho County his entire life, except for the years he was in college.
Forsmann is currently employed as the general manager at Pacific Cabinets Inc., in Ferdinand.
“Being a father of four young children and a manager of a local employee-owned company gives me the motivation to promote quality education for our children, as well as for developing the next generation of our work force,” Forsmann said. “A business degree and the experience I have gained throughout the last 13 years working in the construction and manufacturing industry have helped me to understand what it takes to be successful in many different aspects of business and industry. Having worked extensively on K-12 construction projects, I have learned a lot about the planning, budgeting, and funding processes in public schools and how to work in a team environment to generate value and pride in any project. Most importantly, I have learned how a strong community and teamwork are vital to sustained success in any venture and how to get people to work together.”
Forsmann said he would like to “maintain the safe, loyal, wholesome and hardworking reputation “everybody here knows and that others move here looking for, while continuing to bolster the opportunities for student achievement.”
“The previous and current staff and board have done an amazing job of making us one of the premier educators in the area, and even state,” he said. “The biggest challenge is just the uncertainty of what the future demands will be in education and being prepared to have scalability while securing the integrity and fiscal responsibility of the district and maintaining unity in the community.”
“I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the future planning of our district and community by continuously conversing with all members for gaining perspective as new challenges and prospects arise,” he added.
∙
Justyn Hanson has lived in the area for 22 years. He is a general sales manager at Rogers Dodge.
“I have 12-plus years management experience, monitoring yearly budgets and ensuring that expenses are in line, knowing and enforcing company policies and procedures,” he said.
He said he sees one of the district’s biggest challenges as “some of the current policies have gray areas and aren’t being enforced across the board.”
