RIGGINS — “We have been dealing with the issues and working on them for more than a year now — it’s time to move forward and continue to offer the best education for our students,” Salmon River Joint School District 243 Superintendent Trish Simonson said last Wednesday.

Amid months of backlash from a handful of community members regarding Salmon River school library policies and content, Simonson said she feels the district has done due diligence to help keep kids safe, as well as make parents comfortable about what their children check out from the library.

