RIGGINS — “We have been dealing with the issues and working on them for more than a year now — it’s time to move forward and continue to offer the best education for our students,” Salmon River Joint School District 243 Superintendent Trish Simonson said last Wednesday.
Amid months of backlash from a handful of community members regarding Salmon River school library policies and content, Simonson said she feels the district has done due diligence to help keep kids safe, as well as make parents comfortable about what their children check out from the library.
She explained when parents register their children for school, they have the option to limit their access to what they view or check out of the library, including not allowing them to receive any materials without first seeing them.
The school librarian, as well as a volunteer committee, has the ability to review any challenged material and make the decision on where the book should reside (high school or elementary school library) or if it should not exist in the school’s system.
“Censorship can be a slippery slope — not everyone has the same values or ideas on what is appropriate,” Simonson said. “There are books I don’t particularly enjoy or even agree with, but many books challenge people to think critically and assess their own beliefs.”
She said libraries are diverse to allow readers of all types to have a variety of experiences.
What Simonson wants to community to remember is there are policies and procedures in place to best help each student and family and represent their wants and needs.
“That needs to be remembered — that the school district has to meet the needs of all students,” she said. “Are we perfect? No. Have we made steps to improve? Yes.”
Simonson said a board meeting last week was telling to her.
“We had a large crowd, and most everyone was very supportive of this district and teachers and staff and what we do for the kids,” she said. “It was good to see so many people coming together.”
“We want partners in this community who want to be part of the solution. It’s time to move forward,” Simonson stated.
