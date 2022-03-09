GRANGEVILLE — A special Mountain View School District 244 board meeting held March 3 left several people wondering about the security of their jobs.
Noting the uncertainty regarding Mountain View School District 244’s levy and funding sources, trustee B Edwards stated she did want to commit the district to further extending the contracts of administrators at this time.
“I feel the 18 months they have right now on their contracts is sufficient,” until more is known about funding, Edwards stated.
This came on the heels of the Feb. 28 meeting in Kooskia where superintendent Todd Fiske announced his resignation, effective June 30, as well as the resignation of Grangeville Elementary Middle School Principal Adam Uptmor.
In the end, Edwards voted no on each administrator contract extension. Majority votes allowed for Clearwater Valley High School Principal Heather Becker and Grangeville High School Principal Randall Miskin be extended through 2025, while those for Clearwater Valley Elementary/Elk City schools Principal Joe Rodriguez and SPED/federal programs director Cody Weddle were not extended.
At the Feb. 28 meeting, superintendent Fiske had asked the board to approve each administrator contract extension, partially based on positive evaluations.
Patron Renita Lee questioned the wisdom of extending the contracts for three years in all.
“The staff is not afforded the courtesy beyond a year’s contract,” if that, she said. She also questioned the liability of having the district’s highest paid employees on an extended contract.
“What if the levy fails and you are obligated to pay these contracts, no matter what can be afforded?” she asked.
“You have to understand that teachers have tenure rights, but administrators do not have that,” Fiske explained.
The board had been asked to approve the administrator contract extensions in a block at the Feb. 28 meeting; however, they opted to go into executive session without doing this. When they came out of executive session, no actions were taken. On March 2, a notice went out for the contracts which were placed in four separate action items.
In addition, seven separate hiring's were set for the March 3 agenda. Of these, all were approved except the hiring of Matt Dame as assistant transportation director.
“You don’t have people clamoring for the job,” Fiske shook his head.
Discussion ensued that Dame could reapply for the job and perhaps he would have his CDL certification complete by that time.
