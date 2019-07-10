MOSCOW – The University of Idaho has announced its students who have made the 2019 Spring Dean’s List. More than 2,400 students qualified for the list for the spring 2019 semester. To be included, students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester. The spring 2019 semester ended May 10.
Locals are as follows:
Cottonwood: Abbie L. Uhlenkott, Brandon M. Higgins, David J. Elder Waters, Hailey J. Danly, Nathan C. Beckman, Nicole Poxleitner, Sarah K. Seubert, Talyss R. Lustig;
Craigmont: Hunter J. Droegmiller, Lindsey Goeckner, Malayna G. Hambly, Maria C. Mosman, Nathan M. Haight;
Ferdinand: Kody M. Duclos, Mason D. Dalgliesh, Molly M. Schwartz;
Grangeville: Alisha M. Hughes, Catherine M. Rockwell, Colin B. FitzMaurice, Dakota M. Frei, Hailey C. Uhlenkott, Hunter A. Connolley, Joshua M. Frei, Sam D. Sturmer, Sarah B. Fischer, Silas Connolley, Tracy L. Brewster, William Perry;
Kamiah: Chynna R. Wilcox, Garret D. Nelson, Janelle M. Nelson;
Kooskia: Luke C. Bledsoe
