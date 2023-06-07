MVSD Logo

GRANGEVILLE — “I definitely want to be an educational resource on the e-cigarette/vaping issues at the elementary school level,” stated Mountain View School District 244 nurse Erin Blinn. “I’m not saying Idaho County has any more of a problem than any other area. I’m saying vaping is an issue with teens all over, and it’s never too early for education.”

Blinn and about 10 MVSD administrators, counselors and health instructors recently took part in an in-serve training utilizing Catch My Breath (Catch.org) materials. This national organization is funded by a variety of partners, and youth vaping prevention is part of the curriculum.

