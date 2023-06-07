GRANGEVILLE — “I definitely want to be an educational resource on the e-cigarette/vaping issues at the elementary school level,” stated Mountain View School District 244 nurse Erin Blinn. “I’m not saying Idaho County has any more of a problem than any other area. I’m saying vaping is an issue with teens all over, and it’s never too early for education.”
Blinn and about 10 MVSD administrators, counselors and health instructors recently took part in an in-serve training utilizing Catch My Breath (Catch.org) materials. This national organization is funded by a variety of partners, and youth vaping prevention is part of the curriculum.
“I really believe we need to educate kids at the elementary level about the dangers of vaping,” Blinn stated. She also plans to spread her knowledge and materials to teachers who can present programs on a flexible basis, as time allows, as well as providing parents with the information.
Blinn said the tobacco industry, and vaping in particular at this time, uses marketing that is meant to catch the eyes of youth.
“Bright colors, characters, all the flavors — even though the law is 21 and older for purchases, that’s not whom the companies are marketing to,” she said.
Training the educators received included recognizing the various e-cigarette and vaping devices, which can resemble pens, flashlights, USB drives and other common objects.
“I think it’s important for parents and kids to know how to identify these devices, too,” Blinn said.
She feels the entire vaping culture is insidious as the companies do not have to list ingredients on their products.
“They make them taste like candy with none of the bad nicotine taste, and in reality, cartridges may contain as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes,” she said. “Plus, we don’t know what’s in them.”
Catch.org states, “The process of heating the nicotine solution produces aldehyde, acetaldehyde, formaldehyde and acrolein, which are known carcinogens.”
Blinn said the human brain does not complete its development until about age 25.
“Studies have shown if people wait to try nicotine until after their brain is fully developed, they are less likely to become addicted,” she emphasized. “We know a lot of impulse decisions are made in the teen years, but if we can get them to hold off, to make more informed decisions later on, that’s just a better outcome.”
Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior and Grangeville high schools both have vape detectors located in their bathrooms. Still, vaping is odorless and easy to hide, so some users may go undetected.
“I really want people to understand that vaping is not better than smoking cigarettes,” Blinn reiterated. “It’s different, and it’s deadly. We cannot ignore this.”
For details on Catch Your Breath, log onto Catch.org. For questions of educational materials, contact Blinn at blinne@sd244.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.