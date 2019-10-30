COTTONWOOD -- The annual VFW Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy contest deadlines are set for Oct. 31.
The Richard Jacobs VFW Post will hold an awards banquet on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Cottonwood Community Hall to honor the winners.
Patriot’s Pen is for students in students in grades sixth through eighth, and is a 300-400 word essay on the current year’s topic. This year’s topic is “What Makes America Great.”
Students at Prairie, St. John Bosco Academy, or Highland, along with any home schoolers who reside in the Cottonwood or Highland school districts, are eligible to enter the local contest.
The Voice of Democracy is for ninth through 12th graders and is a three-to-five minute speech recorded to an audio CD or flash drive. The topic for the Voice of Democracy contest this year is the same as for the Patriot’s Pen: “What Makes America Great.” As with the Patriot’s Pen, this contest is open to students in the Cottonwood or Highland school districts as well as home schooled students and St. John Bosco Academy students.
Official rules and entry forms for each can be obtained from Dale McElroy, 208-962-7374 or those interested can contact Rick Johnson at C’est La V’s at 208-962-7241.
The top three local winners each receive a cash prize and a plaque. The winning entry in each category advances to district competition and those winners go on to the national competition. Top prize for Patriot's Pen at the national level is $5,000 with 53 cash awards of at least $500 available. The top national prize for Voice of Democracy is a $30,000 scholarship.
