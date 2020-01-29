RIGGINS -- At the board of trustee annual meeting for Salmon River School District 243 Tuesday, Jan. 21, the board appointed Laina Walkington as the new board member representing Zone 3.
“When you see her, welcome her to the Salmon River School District team,” said SRJSD superintendent Jim Doramus. Walkington replaces Christina Nelson.
“I would like to thank Christina for the time she served on the board,” Doramus added.
Returning board members are John Pottenger, Zone 1; Eric Hook, Zone 2; board chair Rich Friend, Zone 4; and vice-chair Barbara Hawkins, Zone 5.
