GRANGEVILLE -- After a two-plus hour special board meeting Monday, Aug. 5, -- most of it in executive session -- Mountain View School District 244 board voted to hire a superintendent.
William "Woody" Woodford of Superior, Mont., is the MVSD acting superintendent, effective immediately. Former superintendent Marc Scheibe was let go earlier this year.
"This is my 41st year in education," Woodford said Monday evening following the board's vote. "I am excited to move forward here and focus on students."
Most recently, Woodford spent seven years as superintendent in Kellogg. He had retired and spent a year mentoring principals in Idaho.
"When you see a district struggling and reaching out, you try to help," he said. "And that's why I'm here."
Board chair Lot Smith said the board had tried to hire Woodford twice in the past.
"The timing wasn't right," Smith shrugged.
Local school districts are seeking new board trustees for 2020.
At a meeting last week, Smith said the board had looked at 10 to 15 applicants, but had had a difficult time finding a person to fill in at least as an interim superintendent.
"The time of year wasn't good for us -- most people had already signed contracts," he said. "There are some really good candidates-- good fits for our district-- but they won't be available until next year."
Woodford and his wife, Rose, have five children and 14 grandchildren. Three of his children, Beau, Chase and Loni, graduated from Grangeville High School. Loni Woodford Cox and her family currently live in Grangeville.
"I definitely have a personal connection here," he said.
