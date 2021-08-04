Schools across Idaho County and Kamiah will be beginning soon. School starts are as follows:
• Cottonwood’s Prairie Elementary and Prairie Junior-Senior High schools will start Sept. 1.
• Elk City School will start Aug. 23.
• Grangeville Elementary and High schools and Kooskia’s Clearwater Valley Elementary and Clearwater-Valley Junior-Senior High schools will start Sept. 1.
• Kamiah elementary, middle and high schools will start Aug. 30.
• Riggins’ Salmon River Junior-Senior High and Riggins Elementary schools start Aug. 31.
Registration information is as follows:
Prairie Junior-Senior High School
COTTONWOOD — Registration for Prairie Junior-Senior High School will be Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Registration for new and current students is from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. New Cottonwood Joint School District 242 students will need their birth certificate and immunization records. Seventh grade students will need to bring their current/updated immunization records showing the date of their Tdap booster and meningococcal vaccines. Seniors will also need to bring their current/updated immunization records showing the date of their meningococcal vaccines. Students admitted to 12th grade during 2020-21 school year and each year thereafter will need two doses of the meningococcal vaccine if they received their first dose before the age of 16.
All student/athletes grades 7, 9, 11, and first-time athletes, will need to have a new physical on file in the office before participating or practicing for football, volleyball, cheerleading or any winter/spring sport.
Prairie Elementary School
COTTONWOOD — An open house is set for Monday, Aug. 30, from 5-7 p.m. This is when parents and students have the opportunity to come in with their supplies to drop off and dinner (haystacks and hot dogs) will be provided.
Sts. Peter and Paul School
GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul School will hold its registration Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m., to 3 p.m. with lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Teachers will be in the building so students can see their classroom and meet their teacher.
Salmon River Junior Senior High School
RIGGINS — Salmon River Junior-Senior High School will hold student registration Aug. 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the high school. Aug. 9 is for new students; Aug. 10 for junior high students; and Aug. 11 for high school students. Call 208-628-3431.
Riggins Elementary School
RIGGINS —Registration is Aug. 9 for new students and Aug. 10-11 for returning students, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School will hold registration Aug. 23-25.
Monday, Aug. 23, seniors will register from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and juniors from 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, sophomores will register from 8:30 a.m. to noon and freshmen from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, sixth through eighth graders are set to register from 8:30 a.m. to noon. New students in all grades can also register Aug. 25, 1-3:30 p.m. On-line registration is also open.
Picture day is set for Sept. 9.
Clearwater Valley Elementary School
KOOSKIA — Thursday, Aug. 26, is registration day for Clearwater Valley Elementary School students.
Note that Jump Start Kindergarten is taking place Aug. 16- 19 and 23-26, from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, there will be a free school supply distribution. This is set for CVES, 306 Pine Street, from 5 to 6 p.m. For questions on this call Jade at 208-507-1471.
Elk City School
ELK CITY — New and returning Elk City School students can call 208-926-2270. View the Elk City School calendar at www.sd244.org.
Grangeville High School
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School registration is set for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 23 and 24.
∙Aug. 23 – 9 a.m.-noon, 12th grade; Aug. 23 - 1-4 p.m., 11th grade; Aug. 24 – 9 a.m.-noon - 10th grade; and Aug. 24 - 1-4 p.m. - 9th grade, with a freshmen barbecue at 6 p.m. New to the district student registration will be Aug. 25-27 by appointment. Call 208-983-0580.
Grangeville Elementary Middle School
GRANGEVILLE — Online registration has been open since Aug. 2 for returning students. New students to the district or parents who have questions about registration can contact the office now at 208-983-0400.
A “meet your teacher” event will be scheduled at a later date prior to the start of school. This will be posted to the GEMS Facebook page.
A free school supply distribution will take place Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Soltman Center, 600 West Main Street, 5-6 p.m. For questions call Jade at 208-507-1471.
Kamiah High School
KAMIAH — Kamiah High School will hold registration at the following dates and times: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 8 a.m. to noon for seniors; and 1-4 p.m. for juniors; Wednesday, Aug. 18, 8 a.m. to noon for sophomores; and 1-3:30 p.m. for freshmen; Thursday, Aug. 19, 9:30 a.m. to noon, and 1-3:30 p.m., for new students.
Kamiah Middle School
KAMIAH — Kamiah Middle School will hold its registration Tuesday, Aug. 17, 1-3 p.m., for eighth graders; Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1-3 p.m. for seventh grade; and Thursday, Aug. 19, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new students.
Kamiah Elementary School
KAMIAH — Kamiah Elementary School students in grade kindergarten through third can stop by or call and register. 208-935-4012.
Free school supplies for students K-12 will be available from Upper Youth Leadership Council at the KJSD 304 open house set for Wednesday, Aug. 25.
