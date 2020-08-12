KHS, KMS registration set for next week
KAMIAH – Registration for Kamiah middle and high schools will take place starting Aug. 18.
Kamiah High School seniors and their parents will begin the process on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 8 to 11 a.m., followed by juniors from noon-3 p.m., in the high school library. Wednesday, Aug. 19, sophomores will register from 8 to 11 a.m., and freshmen from noon to 3 p.m., in the same location. New student registration will be held Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the high school office, regardless of grade level. Those unable to make it on registration day, call the school secretary or the school counselor at 208-935-4067 to make other arrangements.
Kamiah Middle School will have seventh and eighth grade registration Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the KMS library. Registration will start with eighth graders from 8 to 11 a.m., and then seventh grade from noon to 3 p.m. New student registration will be Thursday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. o 3 p.m., in the middle school office, for students in fourth through eighth grades. Contact the middle school secretary at 208-935-4040 with any questions.
In accordance with COVID-19 social distancing safety protocol, students will be allowed into the library on a staggered basis. Allow yourself extra time should you have to wait in line.
Grangeville High School sets registration
GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville High School on-line registration is open, and students/parents can log into Skyward and register. Once the school verifies all phases of on-line registration have been completed, students can pick of their schedules at the school office on the following dates:
·Seniors - Monday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. to noon; Juniors - Monday, Aug. 24, 1 to 4 p.m.; sophomores - Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to noon; and freshmen, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 1 to 4 p.m.
New to GHS students, call the office at 208-983-0580 to make an appointment to register. New student registration is by appointment only on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Aug. 26, 27, and 28).
Returning students who are unable to pick up schedules at the above times can pick them up anytime before school begins. The first day of school is Sept. 2.
Registration fees are as follows: ASB Dues - $5; class dues (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) - $5; activity card (optional unless taking a sport) - $30; activity fees - $88 (only if you're taking a sport - per sport payable upon beginning of activity).
Call GHS at 208-983-0580 for questions.
Clearwater Valley registrations set
KOOSKIA – Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School registration began yesterday with seniors. It continues today, Wednesday, Aug. 12, with juniors from 8 a.m. to noon. Thursday, Aug. 13, sophomores can register from 8 a.m. to noon, and freshmen will register Friday, Aug. a4, 8 a.m. to noon.
Junior high students in grades six through eight can register today, Aug. 12, 1 to 4 p.m., and new students are invited to register Aug. 13, 1 to 4 p.m.
Allow enough time for schedule changes and other needs. Each student will need to meet with counselor, Mrs. Price-Smith, to receive his or her schedule. New students need to bring a state birth certificate, immunization records and transcript/address of previous school.
The first day of school is Sept. 2. Picture day is Sept. 9.
GEMS, CVES registrations currently available on-line
On-line registration is available through the web portal. Go to sd244.org, Skyward access, family access, login with your username and password. If you forget your login information, contact Jenna Boggan at 208-451-3253.
Onsite on-line registration dates will be forthcoming, as social distancing is practiced.
“We understand that parents are making some difficult decisions about their children’s education for this coming school year,” said GEMS Principal Adam Uptmor. “Currently we are in the green on the school reopening plan and are planning on in person classes with some extra safety precautions. We will be recommending -- but not requiring -- masks. We are also planning to have an on-line/packet option for our parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children back to school.”
“In order to help our planning for next year, I would like parents to contact me if they are planning on using the on-line option,” continued Uptmor. “If you are planning on unenrolling your children from school, contact me via e-mail, or by calling the office starting Aug. 13.”
E-mail uptmora@sd244.org or call 208-983-0400.
Salmon River School District registration
RIGGINS -- Salmon River School District 243 recently mailed school registration packets to be filled out at home; some are printed on both sides, read all information: There will not be any lobby registration.
Those who are not returning or registering their children are asked to notify the district ASAP.
Schedule for returning packets:
The Riggins Elementary school office will be open for returning students packets in accordance with the high school schedule. Those who have a student at both schools will not be asked to make two trips; come in on the scheduled day for your high school student.
Drop-off and schedule times for SRHS started Aug. 10 and 11 with new students and junior high kids. Freshmen and sophomores are asked to drop off packets today, Wednesday, Aug. 12. Juniors and seniors should drop off packets Thursday, Aug. 13. Students and parents should verify their schedules and have pictures taken for activity cards. Expect to pay sports fees and lunch fees with check or cash.
Free and reduced lunch applications will be available on the website. Phone 208-630-6025, ext. 54101. A paper copy of the lunch form is available for those who do not have internet access.
