KOOSKIA — With the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, students found a difference to the schedule from previous years. A 10-minute nutrition break was introduced, and with it, a small business run by teacher Vincent Martinez.
At first, many students voiced their skepticism about how it would all work. However, when Martinez introduced his idea for a school store, it all started to seem like a good deal. His store offers food ranging in price from $0.25 to $3.50. He also sells school merchandise such as hats, shirts, and hoodies. In the near future, the use of a heat press for customizable ram pride logos is expected to be available. The school store is open Monday-Thursday during the nutrition break and as a concession stand during any sports games or other events taking place at CVJHS.
In getting this idea started, Martinez spent $175 out of pocket and the principal Heather Becker provided $1,000 from school funds to buy an initial food stock. From that point, he has been using the money earned from his sales to restock the shelves. He has found some products to be particularly popular among the CVJHS students.
Martinez said to his senior economics class that he “just kind of bought some stuff to see what you all wanted, and now it’s clear what that is,” so he now knows what to buy more of. At every opportunity he gets, Martinez puts more goldfish — specifically the flavor-blasted kind — up on his shelf, and they are typically bought out the very same or next day. This has created a chain effect, Martinez notes, in that this type of goldfish can rarely be found on the shelves at the Cloninger’s store in Kooskia anymore. Along with goldfish, some other big sellers are doughnuts, Pop Tarts, Gatorade, Body Armor sports drinks and bottled water.
Martinez’s first-hour class is designed specifically for this project. With about 13 students in his school store class, they are responsible for decisions such as price-pointing the products sold and determining what products are the most successful. Other classes taught by Martinez include introduction to interactive media, economics, sports and entertainment marketing, and business essentials. Second hour is supposed to be a prep hour for Martinez; however, he uses that time to go to the junior high building and run the store during their nutrition break, as well.
Last year, students had access to vending machines in the school. Once they were taken out, a few teachers planned on keeping a small supply of snacks for their classes to buy. However, according to Gus Welch, CVHS student, Martinez’s store has created “an unexpected, yet well-liked replacement.”
