Although graduation ceremonies will look quite a bit different than previous traditional celebrations, the class of 2020 will still be able to highlight their achievements this month. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, schools have planned alternate ways to honor graduates.
Senior class leaders and students, as well as parents and administrators, have met on-line and through e-mails in the past weeks to come up with individual schools’ graduation plans.
· Grangeville High School will be host to a Main Street parade Friday, May 22, 3 p.m., beginning at Lions Park, and driving to GHS. Cars will enter the school from the north entrance coming up E Street. They will be met there by GHS staff members who will guide the cars into the parking lot and line them up to wait for their turn to come forward as a family and see the student walk across the stage and receive his/her diploma. Student and the family will then load back into the car and drive out the exit closest to the football field, allowing the next students to come to the stage.
“Families can log into Facebook and watch the celebration live, as well,” GHS Principal, Randall Miskin, said.
·Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia will also celebrate their graduation with a parade. This is set for Friday, May 22, 1 p.m., and will begin at the elementary school and drive toward the junior high building, wrapping around to the front of the high school as not to block the highway. All vehicles will park in the lot. Students and families will be met there by CVHS staff members who will guide the cars into the parking lot and line them up to wait for their turn to come forward as a family and see the student walk across the stage and receive his/her diploma.
“We will then have the student and the family load back into the car and drive out the exit allowing the next students to come to the stage,” CVHS Principal, Heather Becker, said. Families can log into Facebook and watch the celebration live, as well.
·Prairie High School in Cottonwood is set for Friday, May 29, at 5 p.m., on the football field. Graduation will be attended by the graduates and parents only on the field. Graduates and parents will ride in the same vehicle. Graduates and parents will exit vehicles and walk to the flagpole. Graduation will be streamed live on Facebook.
“A parade route will follow, and all instructions have been sent out or available on-line,” explained principal Jon Rehder.
·Salmon River High School in Riggins will hold its outdoor graduation, for families only (families at separate tables; others in their vehicles) on Friday, May 22, time TBA.
·St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood will have its graduation following Mass on Saturday, May 23, at 2 p.m., at St. Anthony’s Church in Greencreek. Graduates will have tickets to give to friends and family for seating. The ceremony will be live streamed also.
·Kamiah High School has set its graduation for Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m. It will be held in the parking lot of the track/football field, drive-in style, with graduates and their family in their personal vehicles (one vehicle per graduate). The street will be closed from the high school building to Nickel Street, and up the hill by the middle school. Students, and parents, will need to be in one vehicle and remain in the vehicle until it is time to receive their diploma on stage.
“When the ceremony is over we would like the students to line up along the edge of the parking lot of the track/football field and have a reverse parade, where people from the community can drive by and honk for the seniors,” explained principal Peggy Flerchinger.
The ceremony will be broadcast through Facebook Live.
