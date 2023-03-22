COTTONWOOD — Congratulations to Prairie High School’s Mary Schwartz who won third place in the Fleet Reserve Association’s 2022 Pacific Northwest Region’s 12th grade contest. She was entered into this regional competition after winning the local Branch 063’s contest. Her essay competed against the winning essays at 24 other northwest branches.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.