COTTONWOOD — Congratulations to Prairie High School’s Mary Schwartz who won third place in the Fleet Reserve Association’s 2022 Pacific Northwest Region’s 12th grade contest. She was entered into this regional competition after winning the local Branch 063’s contest. Her essay competed against the winning essays at 24 other northwest branches.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments