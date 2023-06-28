Governor Brad Little recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Cup Scholarships. Fundraising from last year’s Governor’s Cup brought in enough money for 39 scholarships to be awarded this year.
Tara Schlader and Mary Schwartz, both Prairie Jr.-Sr. High School, were recipients of this scholarship.
