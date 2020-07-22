KAMIAH – Thursday, July 30, YAB (Youth Advisory Board) will be organizing a drive-in movie night at a privately owned location, 2114 Hill Street, Kamiah. They will be showing the movie “Scoob!” starting at dusk. This event is presented by UYLC, YAB, and Mini YAB in partnership with Ted’s Valley Auction and Kamiah Elementary School PTO. There is no admission cost, and it will be open to people of all ages. Concessions are available.
“Scoob!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne, to form the famous Mystery, Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.
Contact the YAB office at 208-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
