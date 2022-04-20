Grab the flag game photo

Taken last fall, Valley Home Education players in the Grab the Flag skill-building game at Kooskia City Park.

 Contributed photo / Cathy Law

Last fall, Valley Home Educators physical education offered flag football and soccer on the expansive fields at the Kooskia City Park. After the holidays, the Wa-A’Yas gym in Kamiah was made available for indoor sports.

Coach Mark Law introduced indoor soccer, floor hockey and basketball with skill-building drills before organizing a game. At the end of the session, the students play games such as Glob, Medic, Sharks and Minnows, 23 Skidoo, or Zach’s Tag.

“Kids are naturally more resistant to disease and illness when they eat healthy and exercise regularly,” Law said. “I hope we’re helping them in this regard.”

Homeschooling families are invited to sign up for PE by giving the Kolstads a call at 208-935-5385.

article by Cathy Law

