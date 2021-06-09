GRANGEVILLE — A Second Sunday Celebration is set for Sunday, June 13, 6 p.m., at the Grangeville Christian Church.

This is the first of a once-a-month, multi-denominational gathering on the second Sunday of each month. Guest speakers and musicians will come together from various denominations.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments